Anil Kapoor Posts Rare Throwback Pics With Birthday Girl Meenakshi Sheshadri, Says 'Looking Forward To...'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor celebrated Meenakshi Sheshadri’s birthday by dropping throwback gems on Twitter. He took a trip down memory lane and posted a slew of throwback pictures of himself along with the actress. Anil and Meenakshi have co-starred in several films like Love Marriage and Meri Jung. The first picture featured Anil donning a white shirt and Meenakshi wearing red attire. The other photographs are still from their movies.

While sharing the Tweet, Anil penned, “Happy Birthday to one of the most disciplined and professional actresses I have had the pleasure of working with! Looking forward to seeing you start work again. Meenakshi Sheshadri have a great year ahead!" The post obtained a surfeit of reactions as the internet users swamped the comment section with wishes. One Twitter user wrote, “She’s living a simple life in the US these days. Happy birthday and best wishes Meenakshi!"

Advertisement

Another user articulated, “One of fav.. happy birthday Meenakshi Sheshadri ji. Your dialogue delivery, dance and facial expression, glamour are still crystal and clear in my memory. Really hope to see you again.”

Meanwhile, a third user wrote, “Awaragi is my all-time favourite intense love story Yours and Meenakshi Maam's chemistry sets the screen on fire. every time I watch it anytime, I watch it What a wonderful soulful performance by you both, and of course Govinda ji also Best Wishes and Good Luck.”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's birthday wish for the actress here:

Advertisement

Meenakshi also worked with Anil Kapoor in films like Inteqam and Vijay, Aag Se Khelenge and Joshilaay, Awaargi, Amba and Ghar Ho To Aisa, among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here