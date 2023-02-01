Anil Kapoor took the internet by surprise as he decided to share a few throwback photos. The photos are from the times he received awards for one of his performances. The actor has been a part of the industry for nearly forty years and has bagged multiple awards for his performances. And unlike the actors who claim that they are just interested in box office collections, Anil Kapoor doesn’t mind getting a few awards.

The photos shared by the actor show a monochromatic photo where he shares the stage with Anupam Kher and Aruna Irani. The next photo is when he and Madhuri received the award for their phenomenal performance in Beta. As you keep swiping, each photo shows Anil Kapoor holding a Filmfare award in his hand. One of the photos shows him with Neetu Kapoor and in the other one he receives the award from Rakesh Roshan.

The throwback photos may have made Anil Kapoor nostalgic as he shared a sweet note with his followers on Instagram. “In the 4 decades that I've been around, tides have changed, talent has changed, tastes have changed and audiences certainly have changed. The one thing that hasn't changed is the virtue of hard work, persistence and conviction, and they are rewards enough. But a few awards don't hurt”.

Soon after he uploaded the photos, his post was filled with comments and fans showered him with love. Brother Sanjay Kapoor reacted with a heart and clapping emojis while Mukti Mohan wrote, “Shine on sir. You deserve each one of them and many many more”. A fan lauded the actor and wrote, “We could do with 4 more decades of you and you will remain as relevant and young as ever”.

Another fan wrote, “You have been an amazing actor .. from Shakti to Woh Saat Din and to date, you have entertained and motivated us to watch movies. You are an icon for us”.

Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming web series, The Night Manager which is a Hindi remake of an English show of the same name. The series will star Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome in key roles. The actor also has Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, in the pipeline

