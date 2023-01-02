Anil Kapoor Reaches Out To Jeremy Renner After His Snow Plowing Accident, Prays For MI Co-star

Anil Kapoor prayed for Jeremy Renner’s recovery after the Avengers: Endgame star was hospitalised following a snow plowing accident. The Bollywood actor, who worked with him in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011) and reunited with him to shoot for the Hollywood actor’s reality show last year, shared pictures from his reunion last year on Twitter and wished him a speedy recovery.

In the pictures, Anil and Jeremy were seen sharing a chat before they exchanged a hug. Sharing the pictures, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy."

According to a report by Variety, Jeremy met with the accident on Sunday and was airlifted to a hospital soon after. His rep issued a statement: “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

While the location of the accident was not confirmed, Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada was hit by heavy snowfall due to a storm on Near Year’s Eve, according to the newspaper.

For the unversed, Jeremy has been nominated twice for Oscars and is well known for his work on series like Marvel’s Hawkeye and The Mayor of Kingstown. Jeremy visited India last year to shoot for a non-scripted series alongside Anil Kapoor. While that series is expected to be released later this year, Jeremy would also star in the succeeding season of Mayor of Kingstown which is slated to release on a popular streaming platform on January 15.

The actor also made headlines last year for starring in his standalone superhero series Hawkeye with Hailee Steinfeld.

