Jugjugg Jeeyo actor, Anil Kapoor, recently opened up about his start in the film industry. He recalled his journey of becoming an actor, how he had started off as a spot boy, later went on to become a casting director before eventually becoming an actor.In a recent interview revealed that he had to start working from a young age because his father was sick.

Anil described his ‘odd jobs’ before establishing himself as a star, but he loved them all. In his early days, some of his responsibilities included waking up actors and giving them snacks. From being a spot boy to becoming a lead actor, Anil recalled his journey.

He told Bollywood Bubble, “We came to know he (father) has heart issues. In those days heart issues were a very big thing. That was kind of a turning point, I said I have to now start working and let my dad chill. I was pretty young- 17-18 years old." On being asked about his odd jobs, Anil said, “I wouldn’t call them odd jobs because I loved doing them, like waking up the actors, picking them up, fetching them from the airport, dropping them to the location, looking after them, getting them right snacks and then the tea breaks. So all these kinds of odd jobs I did."

Anil Kapoor also said that later he was upgraded to buy hardware for the shoots, following which he became the casting director, his most noteworthy gig as a casting director was in “Hum Paanch". He later went to acting school and stepped foot in the world of acting with Telegu and Kannada Films.

The actors most recent project Jugjugg Jeeyo, also starring Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has been critically acclaimed and has achieved soaring numbers in the box office.

