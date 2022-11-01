Anil Kapoor Reminds Arjun Kapoor Who the 'Real Playa' is as He Teases Collab With 'Chachu'

Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor will soon be collaborating with his actor-uncle Anil Kapoor on a project. The details of it are under wraps but Arjun took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what is in store. He shared a video where he can be seen displaying his ultimate swag and posing for the paparazzi like a superstar. He walks in a dashing manner and gives several poses to the camera. However, in the end, someone asks him to act like his superstar uncle, Anil.

To this Arjun replies, “Hum bhi to star hai bhai." Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “WHATA PLAYA! Khud ki Tareef karna chachu @anilskapoor se hi toh seekha hai #collab"

However, ‘chachu’ Anil Kapoor’s comment on his post stole the show. Reminding Arjun who the real ‘Playa’ is, the veteran actor wrote, “@ArjunKapoor hundred percent for the effort…beta but REAL PLAYA toh bas AK hi hai…"

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Arjun shared another video where he can be seen preparing for a character in his green room. He screams and shouts and strikes weird poses as a part of his preparation. He wrote, “It’s all about the process". Onve again, Anil’s comment took away the limelight. He wrote, “Sambhaal kar Bacche…Chachu ki line utha raha hai…Style toh leh aaya…Attitude bhi laana padega…Take Sir.@arjunkapoor"

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s collab will be releasing tomorrow, November 2. Prior to this, the uncle-nephew duo worked in Anees Bazmee’s 2017 comedy Mubarakan. Talking about the bond he shares with Anil, Arjun Kapoor onced said that they are like friends in real life and constantly pull each other’s leg. “We are a tag team of entertainment. Filmmakers, maybe, should explore our bonding and camaraderie again because we can truly make people smile. You just have to throw us in one room say action and see the madness unfold," said Arjun.

