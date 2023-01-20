Anil Kapoor Says 'It's Tough to Impress Audience Today' at The Night Manager Trailer Launch

Anil Kapoor has given his audiences films that are loved and cherished. His performances are iconic and memorable. The veteran admits, that he’s reinventing himself everyday to work with today’s generation of actors, writers and creators. He’s excited and at the same time given his best in his upcoming web series The Night Manager. The show also marks Anil’s web series debut.

When asked about his take on meeting the audience’s demands with content, the actor opined that it’s ‘very very tough to impress the audience’. He shared, “Being honest, everyday is becoming tough to really excite the audience. There’s so much happening. So you do need some kind of blessings too. It’s not only hard work; the right people need to come together to create some magic."

He added, “That’s what has happened in The Night Manager. The right kind of creators and makers have come together to surprise the audience with the right intent. We are not trying to compete with any other show or project. We are just giving our best to our capacity. Each and every team member involved have given in their blood, sweat and tears to make this show worth watching."

When asked about his creative process in choosing scripts, he shared, “The first thing, when I see a script, I often have self doubts. I get nervous. But yes, this is something that excites me too – how will I do something which I’ve never done before. I may fall flat on my face. I think that is my first instinct. I do have second thoughts, whenever I am picking up a role or character in terms of getting more exciting work or not. This anxiety, nervousness and hunger draws me to a role."

On a closing note he shared, “I go with instinct. Whether it’s a book or adaptation, or an original, I go with my gut feeling to say ‘yes’. I said yes to The Night Manager within a few hours. If I take more time to decide on a role, I do tend to fall flat."

The Night Manager also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a pivotal role. The show also marks Anil and Aditya’s second collaboration after the hit commercial drama Malang. The upcoming web series is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17.

