Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor to Host Bohemian-Themed Baby Shower for Mom-to-Be Sonam Kapoor?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome their first baby in a couple of weeks. The actress is also back at her parents’ house in Mumbai. And if recent reports are to be believed, Sonam’s family is planning a bohemian-themed baby shower for her. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the Kapoors are planning an extravagant shower for the mom-to-be.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor’s actor-father Anil Kapoor recently opened up about being a grandfather. In a conversation with ETimes, Anil said, “I have enjoyed every phase of my life and I’ve always gone on the front foot. When I went to get married, everybody said, ‘don’t get married, it’s too early for you to get married’, but I got married. When I had children, everybody was, ‘you know, it’s too early to have children’ but I had my children. The children grew up with me and became my friends. And I knew I had to do what I did because the film career is just part of me, it’s not my whole life."

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, the actress took to her social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she wrote.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Blind, which also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The upcoming film is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film with the same name.

