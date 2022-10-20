Anil Kapoor To Host Grand Bash To Celebrate Grandson Vayu's First Diwali, 800 People Invited: Report

The season of Diwali parties has returned! With almost no Diwali parties taking place in the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood has decided to go all out to have a memorable Diwali. While Aayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Ramesh Turani have already hosted their bashes recently which were attended by several stars, it is reported that Anil Kapoor will also be hosting a grand Diwali party this year.

This Diwali is extra special for Anil and his family will be celebrating his grandson, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s first Diwali. The baby boy was born on August 20. A source informed Mid-Day that Anil is planning on hosting a grand bash on Saturday night and the who’s who is expected to attend. The report added that 800 people are invited.

“All eyes are now on Anil and Sunita Kapoor, who will throw open the doors of their home for a grand bash on Saturday. The invites will go out today. The family wants to make it special for daughter Sonam and son-in-law Anand Ahuja who welcomed their baby in August," the insider said.

While the Kapoor’s will be hosting the grand bash, it is reported that the Bachchans and Shah Rukh Khan have decided to skip their annual Diwali parties this year as well. A Pinkvilla report also stated that Karan Johar, who invited all the celebrities under one roof for his birthday celebration recently, will not be hosting a Diwali party due to construction work at his residence.

This year, several Bollywood couples will be celebrating their first Diwali as a married couple together. These include Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, and Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

