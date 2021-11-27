Anil Kapoor’s Fans Express Concern After He Says ‘Last Day of Treatment’ in Video From Germany

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is currently enjoying his walks in the streets of Germany. The 64-year-old actor shared a reel on Instagram on Friday, where he was seen taking a walk in the snow-clad pathways in the country. The actor was dressed in warm winter wear and a cap as he crossed the road and took a stroll in the European nation.

Sharing the video on the social media platform, Anil wrote, “A perfect walk in the snow! Last day in Germany. On my way to see Dr Muller for my last day of treatment. So thankful to him for his magic magical touch.” Anil also gave the video credit to his friend and yoga practitioner Marc Mead. Giving a cinematic touch to the reel, the actor included the song Phir Se Ud Chala by Mohit Chauhan, from the film Rockstar to the video.

Anil’s video has received a warm response from his friends in Bollywood and fans alike. Fashion designer and model Masaba Gupta commended Anil’s reel as she wrote, “Anil uncle how do we beat your content.” Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor complimented Marc for capturing the moment as she wrote in the comments, “Great video Marc.”

Advertisement

Some fans expressed their concern as Anil mentioned that he was in the country for his treatment. One of the users wrote, “Janab, what treatment? You are so fit wishing you well.” Another fan commented, “You don’t seem to need any medical aid my handsome and energetic friend. Looking great AK.” One of the users also sent her well wishes to the actor as she commented, “Hope you feel better soon.”

It remains unclear as to what treatment Anil was seeking in Germany.

The actor has been sharing glimpses of his stay in Europe. In a reel shared last week, the actor was seen jogging around Hyde Park in London.

Anil also caught up with his eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja while he was in London.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.