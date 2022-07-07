Anil Ravipudi Launches First Look of AR Abhi's Film Lucky Lakshman

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi launched the first look of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Syed Sohel Ryan’s film Lucky Lakshman on Wednesday. On this occasion, Anil said that the first look of Lucky Lakshman was designed very creatively. Anil also said that the director and producers have done great work despite Lucky Lakshman being the first project.

Anil also praised the efforts of Syed. The F3 director said that he knew Syed since his time in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Anil wished that the efforts put in by the director, producer and cast would be successful.

Syed was happy with the support shown by a renowned director. He praised Anil saying that despite a busy schedule, the Sarileru Neekevvaru director promoted his film. According to Syed, makers have worked passionately for Lucky Lakshman. He said that a lot of effort was put into Lucky Lakshman’s story. Syed also applauded the senior technicians, saying that they have also worked hard for this film.

Producer Haritha Gogineni also praised the time given by Anil for their film’s promotion despite a busy schedule. According to Haritha, Lucky Lakshman will present an entirely different storyline. Haritha also admired director AR Abhi. She said that she was interested in being associated with this film after watching AR Abhi’s direction.

Lucky Lakshman is a family entertainer, which depicts some interesting incidents in the life of a youngster.

Abhi was an assistant director before turning into a full-time filmmaker with Lucky Lakshman. According to him, producer Haritha loved his thoughts behind Lucky Lakshman. This prompted him to develop this idea into a proper story. Abhi feels that Lucky Lakshman will be loved by everyone.

Other details related to this film are yet to be revealed.

