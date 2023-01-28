Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Like a Don In New Leaked Video, Fans Say 'Ab Lagne Wali Hai Aag'

While 2022 was all about Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, the actor has so much in store for us this year. Currently, the actor is filming opposite Rashmika Mandanna for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. Now, a video seemingly leaked from the sets of Animal has surfaced online. Ranbir Kapoor’s look in the upcoming film looks very promising and fans can’t help but gush over the video. The viral video has only raised fans’ expectations of watching Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar.

Shared by a fan page, the video shows Ranbir Kapoor sporting long hair and a beard. Ranbir Kapoor was filming the scene wearing a navy blue three-piece suit. As per several reports, the team was shooting in Delhi at the moment. Fans deem this scenario and his appearance to be “badass." “Wow! This could be of another level," read one of the comments. A social media user wrote, “Look at him." Another one said, “Bhai saab ye movie to sach me aag lga degi asli violent to ab dekhenge log Kabir singh to sirf trailer tha … Really excited for this." A third comment read, “Ab lagne wali hai 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Advertisement

On New Year, Animal’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga tweeted the poster of the film. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen smoking a cigarette while staring at someone. He is wearing a white shirt stained with blood, and holding an axe that is covered in blood. The movie’s release date, August 11, was also disclosed along with the poster. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri all have significant roles in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Advertisement

Sharing the first look of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE." The poster was later shared by Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as well.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and the entire Animal team watched Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan together during a special screening while the movie was being shot in Delhi. After screening the film, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga posted a joyful photo of the crew on social media.

Advertisement

Apart from Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is also set to release his romantic comedy Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar. The actor will star with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The trailer of the film was unveiled recently and fans can’t wait to catch them on screen. The film is set to release on March 8 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here