Animal: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol Starrer

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, the team of Animal announced that actress Rashmika Mandanna will join its stellar cast. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with an all-star ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles, the audience will now see the national crush Rashmika as the female lead in the film.

The role was earlier offered to Parineeti Chopra. However, she had decided to back out of it after she was offered Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming project, Chamkila. Reports of Rashmika replacing Chopra had been doing the rounds for a while now, and it was today that the makers confirmed the news officially. A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, “They wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of RK with another actress. The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film."

Advertisement

The crime drama has already stirred much anticipation amongst the audiences even before going to the floors with its subtle yet powerful title teaser released earlier and the names associated with it. The movie will commence its shoot this summer with an anticipated release date of 11th August, 2023. Producer Bhushan Kumar had confirmed that Ranbir will be seen in a violent avatar in the film.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is expected to go on floors this month, after Ranbir wraps up the shoot of Luv Ranjan’s next.

Rashmika Mandanna is all set for her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, where she will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. Besides these two projects, Rashmika will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.