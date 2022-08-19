Aniruddha Jatkar Kicked Out Of Kannada Show Jote Joteyali; Know The Reason

Actor Aniruddha Jatkar, who played the role of Aryavardhan, on Zee Kannada’s Jote Joteyali has been kicked out of the show due to his behaviour. Sources from Jote Joteyali said that the attitude of the actor was not respectful to any crew member. He argued with the director and producer of the show. Moreover, a source said that the terms and conditions of the contract signed were not obeyed.

A few reports suggest that the increasing TRP of Jote Joteyali and the ever-increasing fan following of Aniruddha Jatkar were among the reasons behind his rude attitude. In the upcoming episodes of Jote Joteyali, the director will cut the role of Aryavardhan. In fact, a source said that the producer and director might soon look for a new face to play Aryavardhan.

The director has reached out to the Kannada Television Producers Association regarding the matter. Speculation is rife that the crew and the core members of Jote Joteyali will try banning Aniruddha Jatkar from the industry. Further details on the matter will be shared by the Jote Joteyali core team soon. For this show, Aniruddha Jatkar received the Best Actor Award in Zee Kannada 2020.

Jote Joteyali highlights the life of two middle-aged people who fall in love. The show was first aired on September 9, 2019. The digital version of the show is available on Zee 5. The two protagonists of Jote Joteyali around whom the story revolves are Megna Shetty and Aniruddha Jatkar.

The show also stars Sonu Gowda, BM Venkatesh, Manasa Manohar, Devaiah Kalakanda, Apoorva Shri, Shivaji Rao, Pragathi Prabhu, and Sugreev Gowda.

