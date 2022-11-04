Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Sethupathi And Prabhu Deva Team Up For Andhagan Song

Actor-filmmaker Thiagarajan Sivanandam is all set to make a comeback to direction after 10 years with the film Andhagan, which is a Tamil remake of Andhadhun. And, fans are every bit excited to watch the Tamil adaptation of the successful Hindi movie, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The upcoming Kollywood film has been in the limelight ever since it was announced.

Now, according to the latest buzz, the makers have roped in Anirudh Ravichander and Vijay Sethupathi to lend their vocals to a song, titled Dorra Bujji, from the film. Prabhu Deva is also reportedly on board to choreograph this number. Speculation is rife that Dorra Bujji, composed by Santhosh Narayanan, will be a post-credits song.

As per reports, a massive set has been erected to shoot the song on a lavish scale. The makers are planning to release the audio of the song once its shooting is completed. Rumour has it that Prashanth, Anirudh, Simran, Priya Anand and many others will be a part of Dorra Bujji.

Thiagarajan is ecstatic about the release of Dorra Bujji and expressed his excitement about the same in an interview with an online portal. According to the Mambattiyan director, Santhosh felt that Anirudh Ravichander and Vijay Sethupathi fit the bill to render this song, which is penned by Ekadasi and Uma Devi.

Thiagarajan also revealed that Santhosh had recorded the portions of Vijay Sethupathi some time back. The 76-year-old concluded by saying he had shot the portions of Anirudh four days ago.

Meanwhile, a heartwarming number from Andhagan, titled En Kadhal, sung by Sid Sriram, has successfully struck a chord with the masses. Vivek has penned the lyrics for this song. The lyrical video shows actor Prashanth playing the piano.

Upon watching the video, one of the users wrote that Prashanth should never leave acting and keep viewers entertained with his exemplary performances. Another pointed out that before Vijay and Ajith, Prashanth was everyone’s favourite actor among the youth.

