Anita Hassanandani Reveals Ekta Kapoor Helped Her Fight Depression: 'I Was Bitterly Affected...'

Anita Hassanandani has revealed that she had gone through depression during the initial days of her career. In a long Instagram post, the actress revealed how her close friend Ekta Kapoor helped her fight the mental illness and gave her “a new start".

Anita shot to fame after she starred in Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, created by Ekta Kapoor, in the early 2000s. She then went on to appear in Kucch To Hai, also produced by Ekta, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also starred in Ekta’s TV show Naagin 3.

On Monday, sharing a selfie with Ekta and her husband Rohit Reddy, Anita wrote, “Ekta!!! You are a prototype of every strong female character you ever created. You are a true friend and an incredibly strong-willed woman. All these years of friendship have culminated into an indispensable relationship, the one where we could do anything for each other with no questions asked," she wrote.

Advertisement

Ekta Kapoor Receives Padma Shri for Excellence in Performing Arts, Dedicates Honour to Her Parents

“I remember those days when I was young, hungry for work but clueless about everything. I was bitterly affected by my early failures but then you came into my life. You not only helped me fight depression but also gave me a new start. That’s one of the millions of things I have learned from you, to never give up. That’s why even on rough days, I feel secure because of you my guardian angel. You are in every sense of the world, my life’s Niyati. Calling Ekta a friend is an understatement. She is a part of my family and she is my Niyati," she added.

Calling Rohit her “invisible support," Anita further said, “Rohit! My dashing, adorable and loving husband, with the cutest dimple well, and now a super dad too! I have been at my best and worst with him, but Rohit has held my hands through every trial and tribulation. We have shared so many happy moments that have been etched in my heart forever. Rohit has been the invisible support I have leaned on ever since I fell in love with him, and I know I have him by my side, always! Rohit is a special person who has brought untold happiness into my life, just like Niyati."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.