Anjali Arora: Sajna Hai Mujhe Remix was Created Responsibly with the Audience in Mind | Exclusive

Social media influencer and internet sensation Anjali Arora shot to fame after she entered Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. The 22-year-old social media star has been featured in the recently released song Sajna Hai Mujhe, which is a remake of the eponymous song from the 1973 film Saudagar and has been sung by Asha Bhosle.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Anjali talked about why remakes aren’t well accepted by viewers these days in comparison to the earlier times. She also talked about her bond with ex-Lock Upp contestants - Saisha Shinde and Poonam Pandey, and Karan Kundrra who worked as the jailor on the show.

Your song Sajna Hai Mujhe is out now. How was the experience of shooting it?

I felt great about shooting the song. This is my second song with SaReGaMa, and we had a lot of fun during the shoot but during promotions, we had the whole team together so it was really interesting. I got to learn a lot during the project, and it is always a learning opportunity when you get to do a new project. It was nice to work with Prince Gupta who directed as well as choreographed the song.

It is a remake of an old song. Recently, Neha Kakkar too created a remix of Falguni Pathak’s much-loved number Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and she got trolled on social media. Why do you think people aren’t accepting remixes?

The thing is that the audiences have their feelings attached to a song, they develop a connection with it. While keeping the connection in mind, if we are recreating anything then we need to take care of a lot of things whether the audience would like it or not. When we were remaking Sajna Hai Mujhe, we created it with the intention that no one should get hurt because of the video, audio or its music. And we considered all these things and then made Sajna Hai Mujhe’s video. I’m glad that the audience is liking the video, and the response is positive.

Being a social media influencer, you must have to deal with social media trolls. Tell us about your mantra to deal with them.

Everybody gets trolled, even if someone is a big celebrity. If you pay attention to what they say you won’t be able to move ahead. My aim is to concentrate more on people who are giving me love, and positivity and to ignore the people who are saying bad things about me and move forward, that’s all. I think everyone should do that.

In Lock Upp your bond with Munawar Faruqui was much appreciated by viewers. How is your bond with him now?

The show ended a while ago, and can we skip this question because he and I are not in contact.

Tell us about your bond with Karan Kundrra during the show?

Karan bro is very sweet and cute. He has a very good nature. He treats me as a younger sister. Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula - both treat me as a younger sister. I’m still in contact with both of them. They are the same as they were earlier, in the show. So, they are good.

You had a fight with Payal Rohatgi in Lock Upp, where she age-shamed you saying the show wasn’t for kids. You too reciprocated and said the show isn’t for oldies. However, you attended Payal and Sangram Singh’s wedding and reception recently. What is your equation with her now?

I met Payal for the first time after Lock Upp. We don’t share a bond now. Whatever we had in the show, that was all. But after stepping out of the show, she sent a voice note to me that she wanted me to attend her wedding. So, I thought whatever happened in between us is okay, but if she wants me to attend the wedding being a friend I went there to give her good wishes for her marriage. Now we are not in contact.

You were seen posing with Poonam Pandey in the videos from Payal and Sangram’s wedding reception. How is your bond with her?

I share a strong with Saisha Shinde and Poonam Pandey, and it will always be like that. We have met a lot of times after Lock Upp, and we sat together and talked with each other.

