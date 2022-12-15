Anjali Kapoor Opens Up About Casting Couch, Says Was Demotivated After That

Singer and actress Anjali Kapoor, who is famous for her roles in soap operas, including Beintehaa, and V Distraction has opened up on facing casting couch and the reason she switched her career from acting to singing. Speaking with IANS, the 26-year-old actress shared that she has experienced casting couch and it was also one of the reasons for stepping back and moving towards singing.

“In today’s time it has become a normal thing even if you disagree, someone else would be ready to do it for work. If you have any shortcomings in terms of acting, criteria for looks, therefore, getting rejected so it’s fine," she added.

Anjali also called it unfair for getting rejections for being against casting couch. According to her, it breaks one mentally and many girls have faced it, adding that some may speak up and face consequences, while some choose to stay silent.

Advertisement

Sharing the main reason for switching her career to singing, Anjali mentioned that she has worked very hard for and given many auditions, but faced a lot of rejections and negative things. “I feel it’s an uncertain field and also with age, you get only certain kinds of roles. But in singing your voice doesn’t leave you until the end and my voice is God-gifted so I thought of going ahead on that path," she added.

Anjali also revealed that she went into depression after facing rejections and the demands for certain things which she thought she won’t be able to fulfil.

While speaking to the news agency, the An Incomplete Mission actress also showed interest in taking part in a reality show. She said that she would love to be a part of a reality show because in fiction shows you’re portraying some character but in reality shows, one depicts their own character.

“I feel it’s a great opportunity to show yourself in real life. I would definitely prefer," she added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here