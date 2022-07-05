Anjan Reddy’s Oorellipotha Mama Trailer Gets Massive Response on Aha

Anjan Reddy Kodathala’s latest Telugu release Oorellipotha Mama is streaming on OTT platform Aha. It is getting a good response from the audiences.

The movie is an emotional and violent thriller, which draws a parallel between village and city life. It is a short movie as compared to the regular feature films. Its duration is just 1 hour and 33 minutes.

The movie is set up in the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown. The story of the film revolves around four friends, who have got stuck at a farm house due to the lockdown. The plot of the film takes many unexpected twists as the story moves forward.

In the film, director Anjan Reddy has beautifully portrayed the difficulties faced by the farmers. The director then draws a parallel between the two lives of the city and village. The film also gives a glimpse into the troubles of the youths, who migrate to cities for work.

Srimanas and Marina Singh are playing the lead roles in the film. Veteran actor Subhalekha Sudhakar has played the role of a farmer. The director Anjan Reddy was a senior journalist, who is now trying his hands in filmmaking. The film is jointly bankrolled by Village Film Corporation and Hima Media Works.Padma Jayanthi, Mahesh Vitta, TNR, Varun Arla, and Sahar Krishnan have played supporting roles in the movie.

