Ankit Gupta's Road To Stardom, From Call Center Job To Bigg Boss 16

Actor Ankit Gupta has become a household name because of his work in television. He has a sizable fan base. The tall and endearing star has captured a lot of fans' hearts ever since making his acting debut on television. But not many know that he had humble beginnings. His road to fame includes a lot of struggles for over a decade. Let's take a look at his journey so far.

Ankit Gupta was raised in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He graduated from IPEC Engineering College but gradually moved to Mumbai to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor. He started off with a job at a call centre before he decided to move to the city of dreams to follow his passion. Once in Mumbai, he started working in numerous commercials and music videos before getting an acting offer.

Ankit Gupta’s first breakthrough was in 2011 with the popular TV show Balika Vadhu. He starred as Dr Abhishek. However, he became a renowned face among the youth after he played the role of Parth Kashyap in Channel V’s popular show Sadda Haq. His performance was well appreciated alongside Param Singh and Harshita Gaur.

However, many are not aware that Ankit Gupta also starred in a film before Sadda Haq. He worked in Tutiya Dil in 2012 as Nalendra Yadav.

Ankit received a lot of praise for his portrayal of Garv Thakur in Begusarai as well as for his memorable appearance as Pawan Malhotra in Kundali Bhagya. He also played a side role as Jatin Roy in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Ankit had also studied martial arts for his show Mayavi Maling where he was seen in the role of Chegu.

Apart from television, Ankit has played vital roles in several web series as well. He has been part of the series Illegal-Justice Out Of Order for seasons 1 and 2, Bekaboo season 2, and Main Hero Bol Raha Hu.

The actor rose to fame with his superhit TV show Udariyaan where he played the role of Fateh Singh Virk on Colors. He then participated in the current season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 along with his Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. While he got eliminated from the show, he has garnered an immense fan following.

Ankit Gupta is now all set to star as Jahaan, a musician, in Colors’s upcoming show Junooniyatt from Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

