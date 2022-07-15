Ankit Mohan’s Envious Transformation Motivates Us To Hit The Gym

Actor Ankit Mohan is known for essaying diverse roles in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. It is safe to say that Ankit has not only impressed us with his stellar acting chops but also with his physique. We cannot go by without mentioning his body transformation for Ashwatthama in the TV show Mahabharat and that of Sardar Kondaji Farzand in the Marathi war film Farzand.

A look at his social media is enough to say that the actor is a fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps fans updated with his gym shenanigans. While we are used to seeing the actor at the peak of his fitness game, his latest post indicates the remarkable transformation he has undergone.

Jumping on the bandwagon of Instagram reels, Ankit flaunted his envious build. The video opens with the actor’s childhood pictures and we surely weren’t prepared for what came in next. A series of shirtless snaps wherein Ankit flaunted his ripped body and perfectly-defined abs. He added the Hola Como Tale Tale by Sofia Reyes in the background of the video.

Alongside the video the actor penned a Hindi caption, which translates to - “the insect of acting was within me since childhood."

Take a look:

Fans lauded the actor for his transformation and flooded the comment section with appreciation. “This is the real transformation. You are the sexiest person in the world. Love you always," a fan wrote, while another commented, “Great transformation brother I must say .. I and my 8-year-old son is a huge fan of yours. … and years of dedication can be seen from your physique.. God bless u brother."

A few days ago, one of Ankit’s videos went viral because of the unique pre-workout tip he shared. He posted a video from the gym wherein he was flaunting his perfectly chiselled body. While the video itself is a reason to watch the clip on repeat, the caption caught the attention of people. Wondering what it was? Ankit said that he always recites the Hanuman Chalisa before starting a workout. “Trust me, you will not be needing anything else at all," he added.

