Ankit Siwach Auditioned Kartik Aaryan for Silvat: ‘He Used to Guide Me, Is an Inspiration’

Actor Ankit Siwach has made a name for himself in the TV industry. He has been a part of shows like Beyhadh 2, Manmohini and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, had once been an assistant director as well. Now, in a recent interview, the actor recalled taking an audition of Kartik Aaryan for the short film Silvat which came out in 2018.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ankit Siwach said, “I was an assistant director (for Silvat). I was coordinating the cameras when he was giving his audition. Back then, he also used to live near my house. We developed a bond. For me, those 15-20 days we shot for the film were a learning experience."

He added how Kartik motivated him and said, “I became a bigger fan of him, as an actor, after I saw the end product (Silvat). I remember how he used to guide me. I used to tell him how I wanted to enter the acting world, and he always motivated me. He is ruling the industry right now, [despite] coming from a humble background and making it on his own. He is an inspiration to all the actors who come from outside."

He also added that they are still in touch. “I do message him on and off. We have mutual respect for each other," he revealed.

Ankit Siwach is currently appearing in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar as Armaan Rastogi. He had made his debut in 2017 with Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. It was also being rumoured that he was dating Mahima Makwana, who played the lead on the show.

Kartik Aareyan, on the other hand, is celebrating the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will next be seen in Shehzada and the first look of the actor from the film came out today. He also has Freddy, Captain India and Satyanarayan Ki Katha in his kitty.

