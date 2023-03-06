Ankit Tiwari Birthday: Best Songs by the Singer for Your Romance Playlist | WATCH

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANKIT TIWARI: Playback singer, composer and music director Ankit Tiwari, turns 37 today. Born into a musical family from Uttar Pradesh, Tiwari began his professional career with jingles or short songs before moving to background scores for television and eventually for the film. He debuted as a singer in 2011 for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster.’

Ankit is one of the most beloved youth musical icons of the present generation, thanks to his soulful vocals as heard in films like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. On his birthday, we look at five of his songs.

Sunn Raha Hai (2013)

The mournful and melodious track from Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, composed and performed by Tiwari, catapulted him into instant musical stardom. The song, written by Sandeep Nath, became incredibly successful upon release and quickly climbed to the top of the charts. It also received ample critical praise, particularly for Tiwari’s composition of the choral section of the song. Shreya Ghoshal performed the female version of the song.

Galliyan (2014)

Another superhit song in Ankit Tiwari’s repertoire in ‘Galliyan,’ from the film ‘Ek Villain;’ also directed by Mohit Suri. Picturised on Shraddha Kappoor’s character in the film, the song, written by Manoj Muntashir and composed and performed by Tiwari, became a sensation upon release. It received critical acclaim, especially for Tiwari’s melodious composition, his blend of rock music with ballads.

Mat Ja Re (2015)

Tiwari creates magic with this beautiful melancholia-tinged track from Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). The song, written by lyricist Raj Shekhar and composed by Krsna Solo, is picturised on the principal characters, Tanu Sharma (Kangana Ranaut) and Manu Sharma (R. Madhavan), who are seemingly drifting away from each other.

Agar Tu Hota (2016)

Ankit Tiwari is a master at tackling longings and separation in love, which are the themes of this song from the action thriller Baaghi. Tiwari composed the track from lyrics by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay.

Maa (2019)

Tiwari composed and performed this soulful track for the film Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), from lyrics by Prince Dubey.

Here, he effectively captures the gamut of emotions surrounding the idea of “Maa."

