Ankit Tiwari Married The Girl His Grandmother Met on Train! Know More

Ankit Tiwari is one of the most loved singers of this generation, and his numbers Sun Raha Hai Na Tu and Teri Galiyan are touted as the two of the biggest hits of the decade. His wife Pallavi Shukla often posts about her husband on her official Instagram account. His wedding with Pallavi was no less than a Bollywood tale. Ankit, who is a mechanical engineer by profession, married the woman of his grandmother’s choice, and he met her on a train? Surprised? Here’s the full story.

Tiwari hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was born on 6 March 1990. He got hitched to Pallavi on February 23, 2018. Ankit, back then, shared a picture of his engagement on his Instagram handle and wrote, “I will love you all my life, will take care of you and respect you."

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Ankit opened up about his first meeting with Pallavi Shukla. At that time, the singer said that his grandmother Ram Kumari Tiwari first met Pallavi on the train. She liked Pallavi so much that she ended up choosing her as a bride for her grandson.

After this, Ankit met Pallavi several times, and then their marriage was fixed with the consent of both the families. The couple got officially engaged on February 21. According to the reports published in the media, Ankit had made the conscious decision of choosing his grandmother’s choice as his life partner. The two are leading a very happy life now and Ankit is soaring higher than ever in his professional life.

