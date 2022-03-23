Ankit Tiwari Says He 'Lost So Much' After Acquittal in Rape Case: 'People Stopped Working With Me'

Singer Ankit Tiwari, who was accused of alleged rape by his then-girlfriend, breathed a sigh of relief after the court gave him a clean chit in the case in 2017. In a recent interview, Ankit has opened up about how his career got badly affected even after he was acquitted of rape charges.

In an interview with Navbharat Times Online, the ‘Galliyan’ singer revealed that his rising career in Bollywood took a back seat. “People stopped working together, pulled their hands back. Without giving any reason, they withdrew me from many projects. Most of my work which was in the finishing stage was also closed. I lost so much. But that doesn’t mean I gave up. I have been doing something. This year also my film ‘Badhaai Do’ came out. There are some other projects too," Ankit was quoted saying.

Tiwari, a playback singer, was arrested in May 2014 by suburban Versova police in the case. He was later released on bail. The complainant, allegedly his former girlfriend, had claimed that he raped her on several occasions between October 2012 and December 2013 after promising to marry her, but did not keep the promise. However, In April 2017, the Mumbai sessions court acquitted Ankit Tiwari and his brother of all charges, due to lack of evidence.

Ankit is currently seen on Star Plus’ reality show Smart Jodi along with his wife Pallavi Shukla. On a closing note, Ankit shared that he would never give up. “My art has nothing to do with that damage. ‘What I mean to say is that the damage happened according to the career. But that thing has nothing to do with my art. My art is mine, no one in the world can take it away from me. That is what I have and as long as the one above is giving me, I will not give up."

