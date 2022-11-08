Ankita Konwar Confesses Of Being 'Biggest Goofball', Husband Milind Soman Reacts

Ankita Konwar is the biggest “goofball." We are not saying it. The actress, herself, has confessed it in an Instagram post. Ankita is currently in the Maldives with her husband, actor Milind Soman. The couple jetted off to the island nation to celebrate Milind’s 57th birthday. And, going by their Instagram uploads, the duo are having a gala time. Ankita shared a video of herself goofing around on the beach. Let us tell you, she looked stunning in a blue swimsuit. “When Atul Kasbekar says go pose, but you are the biggest goofball of all," she captioned the post with hashtags reading, “fun reels…Maldives…travel…photography…fun…life."

Reacting to the post, Milind Soman wrote, “Guess who was watching" with a flying kiss emoji. Fans are not tired of adoring Ankita Konwar’s fitness and beauty. One of them wrote, “you are cutest of all," while another said, “Awesome."

Previously, Ankita Konwar gave us a glimpse of the “Maldivian sunset."

We all know that both Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are committed to their fitness regime. The duo never skips workout, even on a vacation. Here is a sneak peek into their “fun run" session in Maldives. Sharing the video, Milind Soman wrote, “A quick fun run in the Maldives." The text on the clip read, “10k in Dhigurah."

On Milind Soman’s birthday, Ankita Konwar shared a set of sun-kissed pictures, accompanied with a loved-up caption. She wrote, “I wish you love, health and happiness, always! Thank you for being born, being the water to my earth and recognising me in each form, each life and in each universe. Here’s to a great soul."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind Soman will be next seen in Emergency. He will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film.

