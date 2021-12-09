Ankita Konwar Took an Amazing Route for Her Morning Run in Rajasthan, See Pics

Milind Soman’s workout partner and life partner Ankita Konwar found her Tuesday motivation running by a serene lake in Rajasthan. The young fitness enthusiast shared details about an amazing route she took on one of her latest running escapades. On a chilly morning in Udaipur, Ankita went for a sprint around the Fateh sagar lake. She started at the crack of dawn because she needed to head en route to Deogarh at 7:30 am. Dressed in a comfortable jacket and tights, Ankita had a good start to the day. She revealed the summary of her running time on her smartwatch - a total of 8.09 km in about 48 minutes.

She also met fellow fitness enthusiasts on the way. “Glad to witness so many other runners and cyclists along the way." She thanked a friend for his company and a chatty run. “India is becoming fitter, one person at a time,"wrote Ankita in her Instagram post.

Just before this, Ankita joined Milind, who has been cycling his way from Mumbai to Delhi. In a post, she wrote, “4th day on the road from Mumbai to Delhi crewing for the husband, who is cycling 1000kms (plus some 150 kms)." Before the supermodel started for Udaipur, she ran a quick 5k because it is hard not to participate in an activity she loves and the beautiful highways. However, supporting Milind is always fun for Ankita. She added a video to her post in which she is sitting in a car and recording her husband on the cycle

Milind and Ankita sat down for some hot tea at a local shop by the highway. The lovers share a kiss sitting on a jute rope charpai (bed). Ankita called Milind, “My heaven in human form."

And did you notice Milind’s helmet as he cycled his way to Ajmer from Deogarh?

