Ankita Konwar's Scuba Diving Pictures Will Make You Pack Your Bags And Leave For A Vacation

Ankita Konwar, the wife of actor-model Milind Soman, is now using scuba diving to “calm" her mind. In her recent Instagram post, she shared pictures from her scuba diving training session.

Her training was conducted in a deep swimming pool with all the equipment needed for the adventure sport. Sharing the photos, Ankita wrote: “And..so it begins. Just another way to train the mind to be calmer."

Take a look at her post:

As soon as Ankita shared the photos on the social media platform, fans lauded her for being a fitness enthusiast in the comments section.

Earlier, in a video uploaded on May 28, Ankita can be seen spending gala time with her husband as they went scuba diving, as well as, rafting. “When you overcome all your fears, one step at a time," wrote Ankita in the caption of the post.

The couple loves to travel to places and make memories at different locations around the world. They have a crazy passion for running. Last year in August, Milind and Ankita started a marathon named “Unity Run" which stretched from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity. It took them roughly 7 days to complete the 416-kilometres marathon. This news was shared by Ankita in a post that read, “7 days of highway runs!!! Reaching the statue tomorrow. This has been an experience of a lifetime! Will definitely share more on that later, too tired to type now."

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got hitched in 2018. The duo actively encourage their fans to maintain a fit lifestyle.

