Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Are Officially Married, Here Are the Best Moments From Their Wedding

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande and her longtime beau Vicky Jain tied the knot on Tuesday, December 14 and the video clips surfaced from their wedding festivities are winning our hearts. For her big day, the actress donned a beautifully embroidered golden lehenga with heavy jewellery. She completed her looks with a long veil of the same colour and design. The groom complemented his bride by wearing a golden sherwani. In one of the videos shared by a fan page, Ankita can be seen breaking into tears as she hugs Vicky on the mandap.

On Tuesday evening, Vicky was seen making a dashing entry as a groom in a vintage car, his baraat behind him. In videos doing the rounds on social media, Vicky and Ankita are also seen exchanging garlands doing the jaimala ceremony and performing puja at the mandap. Ankita gets emotional and hugs her husband tightly.

Despite hurting her feet a couple of days before her wedding, the bride did not shy away from dancing. Her happiness can be understood from the enthusiasm she displays during the wedding festivities.

The wedding festivities of the couple had commenced from the night of December 11. From mehendi, haldi, engagement to a grand cocktail party, their fun-filled wedding festivities have been attended by family members and friends in the industry.

Here’s a look at the wedding mandap where the rituals took place.

The couple taking pheras:

Vicky and Ankita perform puja at their wedding ceremony.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a long time. Earlier, she threw a fun bachelorette party which saw popular faces like Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunal Thakur in attendance. In another ceremony, both Vicky and Ankita were seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire as part of pre-wedding celebrations, and the pictures of the function had gone viral back.

They also had a dapper Mehendi ceremony where the two danced on several Bollywood tracks. Videos that surfaced on the internet from the Mehendi function showed Vicky proposing Ankita with flowers and lifting her up in his arms while dancing.

