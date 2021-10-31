Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Share a Passionate Kiss During Diwali Party

Actress Ankita Lokhande has a strong social media presence and often shares glimpses of her personal life with her followers on Instagram. Ankita has been ruling the television screen for many years now and fans are often excited to see what she posts. On Sunday, the actress shared a bunch of videos and pictures from a Diwali party. Ankita could be seen having the time of her life at the party with her friends. However, the video that caught fans’ attention was of her boyfriend Vicky Jain kissing her.

In the videos, Ankita can be seen wearing a maroon saree and dancing with her friends. In one of the videos, she could be seen doing a slow dance with Vicky, post which he gives her a kiss.

Advertisement

She shared more fun glimpses of her enjoyable night out with friends:

Ankita often shares adorable pictures and videos with her boyfriend on Instagram. She recently shared a picture where she could be seen gazing at him near the sea. She captioned it, “Yeh vaada raha."

On the work front, Ankita currently stars in Pavitra Rishta 2 with Shaheer Sheikh. It is the reboot of Pavitra Rishta, which launched her and late Sushant Singh Rajput to fame. Before that, Ankita was seen in Baaghi 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.