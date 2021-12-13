Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Share Kiss As They Get Engaged on Sushant Singh Rajput's Song; Video

Actor Ankita Lokhande is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain. While the couple hosted their Mehendi on Saturday night, the celebrations seemed to have continued on Sunday too with a grand engagement ceremony. Ankita Lokhande got officially engaged to Vicky Jain in Mumbai over the weekend.

Many videos from their ring ceremony have emerged on social media platforms. Ankita Lokhande opted for a stunning shimmery black outfit while Vicky wore a beige printed jacket over a turtleneck T-shirt and black pants. As the couple exchanged rings, the title track from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Raabta played in the background. Ankita was previously in a serious relationship with Sushant for about six years before calling it quits in 2016. Sushant passed away in 2020.

For the Mehendi function, Ankita and Vicky wore colour-coordinated white floral outfits. While Ankita was dressed in a lehenga, Vicky opted for a sherwani. Ankita and Vicky also danced their hearts out and even shared the stage for a performance together. The actress also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the private affair. Sharing the photos, Ankita wrote, “The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable…"

Ankita and Vicky celebrated their third relationship anniversary earlier this year. In an Instagram post shared in June, she thanked Vicky for standing by her during tough times. “You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I knew that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow," she wrote.

Ankita and Vicky will be officially wed on Dec 14 in a Mumbai hotel.

