Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain To Welcome First Child? Rakhi Sawant Drops Major Hint

Television actor Ankita Lokhande who rose to fame with her stellar performance in Pavitra Rishta is allegedly on her way to becoming a doting mother. As per a report by Bollywood life, Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain are expecting their first baby soon. Rakhi Sawant, a close chum of Ankita disclosed the good news while talking to the media.

Rakhi Sawant was asked about Ankita’s pregnancy, the actor and model divulged the question. However, she said Ankita would be giving the fortuitous news any time soon. Rakhi said, “She hopes that she gives the good news someday and she wonders why she is not getting the happiness she deserves." Although an official announcement is yet to be made by the couple, Rakhi Sawant’s confession left the fans eager and excited.

Ankita and Vicky recently celebrated their 6 month anniversary. On that joyous occasion, the adorable spent a fun-filled day in each other’s company. Ankita took to Instagram to share multiple pictures of them with a wholesome caption, “Happy 6 months to us baby, Thank you family for making it so special. Love u guy special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I am already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas. lots of love Riya Vivaan Chachi is missing you"

Ankita and Vicky had participated in the hit reality show ‘Smart Jodi’ where the couple emerged victorious. The duo had a blast celebrating their well-deserved win with family and friends. Not only that, the couple greeted their fans with several pictures and videos.

On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 in which she essayed a pivotal role. Prior to that, she was also featured in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a period drama film based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi. In the Kangana Ranaut starrer flick, Ankita played the role of Jhalkari Bai. Meanwhile, her beau Vicky Jain is a businessman who leads Mahavir Inspire Group, a leading business house in coal trading, logistics, coal washery, power plant, real estate and diamond in Bilaspur. An avid sports enthusiast, he co-owns the Box Cricket League(BCL) team Mumbai Tigers.

