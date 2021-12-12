Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Mehendi Ceremony: Bride, Groom Groove to Bolly Tracks, Try Their Hand at Painting

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, another celebrity wedding that the fans and paparazzi have been waiting for eagerly is Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding. The festivities have already started and videos shared by the shutterbugs show that the couple is having the time of their lives. They recently had their Mehendi ceremony and the heartwarming videos and pictures are already winning the internet. For the occasion, the bride-to-be chose a pink embroidery lehenga with a blouse of the same colour. The groom complimented her by wearing a cream coloured kurta and pajama paired with an embroidery jacket. The videos show them dancing like it is nobody’s business. They are also joined by their loved ones.

Take a look at the videos from their Mehendi ceremony:

One of the videos also shows trying their hand a painting. The couple can be seen drawing abstract designs and writing on the same canvas.

In another video, Vicky got down on his knees and proposed to Ankita with a bunch of flowers.

Celebrity mehndi artist Veena Nagda was the one who put the henna on Ankita’s hands and the pictures of the bride-to-be are simply mesmerising.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a long time and are all set to marry at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on December 14.

Earlier, Ankita threw a fun bachelorette party which saw popular faces like Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunal Thakur in attendance. In another ceremony, both Vicky and Ankita were seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire as part of pre-wedding celebrations, and the pictures of the function had gone viral back.

