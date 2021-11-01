Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Wedding Date Revealed?

Actress Ankita Lokhande shared a steamy kiss with her businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain during a pre-Diwali bash and their mushy moments were all over the internet. Fans could not get enough of the lovely couple and dropped in loving comments on the images and viral videos on of Ankita and Vicky together. In a video, Ankita can be seen wearing a maroon saree and dancing with her friends. In another clip, she could be seen doing a slow dance with Vicky, post which he gives her a kiss.

Ankita and Vicky have been together for sometime and wedding is on the cards for them. Now, it has come to light that they maty take the plunge into marriage life as soon as December later this year. A report in ETimes reveals that Ankita and Vicky have set aside three days in December 2021 for their wedding bash. The dates happen to be 12, 13 and 14 December. Even the close friends and relatives have been informed and official invitations are being processed and will soon be dispatched.

Ankita often shares adorable pictures and videos with her boyfriend on Instagram. She recently shared a picture where she could be seen gazing at him near the sea. She captioned it, “Yeh vaada raha."

Ankita and Vicky were also in Dubai recently where they saw the match between India and Pakistan at the T20 Cricket World Cup.

On the work front, Ankita currently stars in Pavitra Rishta 2 with Shaheer Sheikh. It is the reboot of Pavitra Rishta, which launched her and late Sushant Singh Rajput to fame. Before that, Ankita was seen in Bollywood movie Baaghi 3.

