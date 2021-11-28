Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Wedding: Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet Date and Other Details Revealed

Pavitra Rishta fame actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her beau of over three years, Vicky Jain between Dec 12 and 14. Recently, the actress hosted a bachelorette party for friends and industry pals and now, all the details of her wedding festivities have been revealed.

An ETimes report claimed that all the marriage ceremonies, from haldi to engagement and finally the wedding will take place between Dec 12 and 14 in Mumbai. “The wedding invite has been shared with their loved ones. The mehendi ceremony will take place on December 12 followed by their engagement in the evening. On December 13, the couple will have a haldi ceremony and in the evening will be sangeet. The wedding will take place the next day in the morning and there will be a reception in the evening," a source was quoted as saying.

Moreover, all the events will have distinct themes. ““While the theme for mehendi is bright pop and vibrant attire, engagement will be all glitz and glam. The haldi ceremony will be a yellow-themed celebration and sangeet will be Indo-western," further revealed the source.

Advertisement

Ankita was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The show which catapulted her to national fame starred late Sushant Singh Rajput. The OTT version released on ZEE5.

The limited reboot series also features Pooja Bhamrrah, Asheema Vardaan, Piyush Ranade, Randeep Rai and Usha Nadkarni in prominent roles. The show is also streaming on ALTBalaji.

Ankita has also featured in Bollywood film Baaghi 3 and Manikarnika.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.