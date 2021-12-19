Ankita Lokhande Celebrates First Birthday After Wedding to Vicky Jain, Receives a Kiss From Hubby

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande is celebrating her 37th birthday today, December 19 and the occasion has become even more special for her as it is her first birthday after her marriage to her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain. The party started right at midnight with the couple’s close friends joining them. The Pavitra Rishta actress shared several videos on her Instagram Story section from their party. Dressed in a tracksuit, she was seen cutting a cake that has ‘Mrs Jain’ written on it.

In one of the videos, she also received a kiss from her hubby.

Take a look at the rest of the pictures:

Another picture saw her lying down on her couch after the party.

Vicky, too, took to Instagram to wish his wife. Sharing a silhouette photo of them, he wrote, “Happy b’day Mrs Jain ♥️"

The actress was dating the businessman for almost three years before they tied the knot. The party mode is still on in the house of the newlyweds. The couple was seen enjoying themselves with friends at a midnight pyjama party. The new bride was also seen making tea for her guests while dancing and singing along. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities included mehendi, haldi, sangeet and a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. Ankita and Vicky together did a beautiful pre-wedding shoot.

Earlier, the actress threw a fun bachelorette party and invited her friends from the industry including Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunal Thakur.

