Ankita Lokhande Celebrates First Raksha Bandha With Family After Marriage, See Pics

Pavitra Rishta fame actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared a few photos of her Raksha Bandan celebrations with family on Instagram. This was her first Raksha Bandhan after her marriage with businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the actress dropped some beautiful family pictures on social media and the photos have gone viral. Besides sharing the pictures, the actress also wished a “Happy Raksha Bandhan" to everyone.

In the photos, Ankita was seen in a festive look in a beautiful saree. Dressed in a traditional red saree she was seen holding an aarti plate in her hands. The photos also captured her brother Arpan Lokhande sitting on the couch. The brother-sister duo posed for the camera, sporting smiles.

Ankita also shared photos with her husband Vicky as they both looked so in love, making cute gestures at each other. In another photo, the Pavitra Rishta actress looked gorgeous, draped in a bright purple silk saree while her husband was dressed in a white kurta. The couple looked happy as they were snapped for a beautiful family picture. Both Ankita and Vicky took blessings from the elders as well.

Fans have showered love on the actress in the comment section. Marathi actress Abhidnya Bhave also sent her love to Ankita and her family. “Lots of love to everyone," she wrote.

Ankita, who has starred in many popular Hindi television shows like Choti Bahu, and Ek Thhi Naakay, has established her presence in the entertainment industry with her acting prowess. Ankita has made a place in the hearts of thousands of her fans. She also got her first break in Bollywood in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She received plenty of appreciation for her role in the movie.

