Ankita Lokhande, Husband Vicky Jain Move to New Home On Gudi Padwa

Actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to move into her new home with her husband Vicky Jain. She had tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain in December 2021. The couple has been living with Vicky's family till now, but on Gudi Padwa, also called Marathi New Year, they decided to move into their own home, revealed Ankita Lokhande in an interview with Hindustan Times. She also expressed her excitement to move into the new home and said that this will mark a new beginning in their married life.

Ankita Lokhande is celebrating her first Gudi Padwa after her marriage. It is needless to state that the New Year is definitely special for her and her husband. Lokhande also stated how her husband Vicky Jain was unaware of what Gudi Padwa meant and signified and so she helped her husband. She added that her mother is much more excited than her as it is her first Gudi Padwa after her wedding.

The Manikarnika actress will be knee-deep in shooting today but she will ensure to participate in all the rituals and festivities related to Gudi Padwa. She elaborated on all the rituals which are followed during the day for instance tying a Gudi on the door or on the terrace, which is then worshipped with kumkum and haldi.

She even talked about her favourite Gudi Padwa dishes and mentioned, “Shrikhand-puri ka bhog lagaaya jaata hai." She then went on to say that her father prepares a special and unique Kadhi. She also expressed her excitement about wearing a traditional Maharashtrian saree.

On the work front, Lokhande reprised her iconic character Archana Kumar Deshmukh in the web series Pavitra Rishta 2.0. She was paired alongside Shaheer Sheikh in the web series.Tags: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Gudi Padwa

