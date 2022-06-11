Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Ankita Lokhande Cooks Halwa As She Moves To Her New House With Hubby Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande Cooks Halwa As She Moves To Her New House With Hubby Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Recently Won Reality Show Smart Jodi (Picture Credits: Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram)
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Recently Won Reality Show Smart Jodi (Picture Credits: Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, 2021 and now they have moved to their new house in Mumbai.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 11, 2022, 18:07 IST

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have finally moved to their new house in Mumbai. On Saturday, Ankita took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video in which she can be seen preparing halwa in the kitchen of her new house. She is dressed in a red saree with a golden border. The actress accessorised her look with a heavy neckline and jhumkas.

Apart from this, Ankita Lokhande also dropped a picture with her businessman husband Vicky Jain on her Instagram account. In the click, Ankita was seen in a pink saree and henna-decorated hands, whereas Vicky was seen holding an end of her saree. The smiles on their face speak of the love they share. “Cheers to the new beginnings baby," Ankita wrote in the caption. Several celebrities including Kushal Tandon, Mahhi Vij, Monalisa, Balraj Syal, and Vikraant Singh among others took to the comment section of Ankita’s post and congratulated the couple. Daljiet Kaur also wrote, “God bless u both with tonssss n tonssss of happiness and togetherness in this house…with abundance of luck." Ankita’s Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut also sent wishes to her.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. Recently, they also won the reality show Smart Jodi and took home prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami and Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani were also competing in the grand finale episode but got evicted early on. Later, Ankita talked about winning the show with Vicky and told ETimes, “He was very good on the show. I also learnt that Vicky shares the same competitive spirit like me, and in fact, he is better than me. I thought Vicky would be camera-shy, but he was a perfect entertainer, lovable and could even outshine me in many ways. Both of us are fit and communicate well, too."

first published: June 11, 2022, 18:07 IST