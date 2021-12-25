Ankita Lokhande Dresses Up as the Perfect Marathi Bride for Post-Wedding Ceremony With Vicky Jain

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 14. The Pavitra Rishta actress’ love-filled wedding photos and videos were all over the internet, giving couple goals to her fans and followers. Now, as the new bride received a Maharashtrian style welcome from her in-laws, she shared photos of her dressed as a traditional Marathi bride and we can’t take her eyes off her.

In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a yellow and red coloured saree with golden work. She paired it will indicate jewellery and completed her look by hearing a ‘gajra’ on her hair. She dropped several photos on her Instagram handle which see her posing solo for the camera and also with her husband Vicky. She also shared a couple of photos with her family members.

Take a look at the photos:

She also shared photos from her Haldi ceremony:

Her latest Instagram post was photos of her in her bridal attire. For her big day, she had worn a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra lehenga. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Don’t be jealous of this glow… I’m a bride 👰‍♂️"

Ankita was dating the businessman for almost three years before they tied the knot. The party mode is still on in the house of the newlyweds. The couple was seen enjoying themselves with friends at a midnight pyjama party. The new bride was also seen making tea for her guests while dancing and singing along. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities included mehendi, haldi, sangeet and a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. Ankita and Vicky together did a beautiful pre-wedding shoot.

She also celebrated her birthday recently with Vicky and their close friends in attendance.

