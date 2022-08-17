Ankita Lokhande Flaunts Baby Bump in New Pics With Vicky Jain? Actor Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

Ankita Lokhande is currently vacationing with her husband Vicky Jain in Goa. On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of gorgeous pics of herself with Vicky from their getaway. In photos, Ankita looked stunning in a blue cutout dress. However, netizens wondered if Ankita was pregnant as they spotted a baby bump in her photos.

Sharing the pics on her Instagram account, Ankita wrote: “I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be." Netizens were quick to comment on the photos. One user asked, “Are you pregnant, my dear?" “She is pregnant. I’m 100 percent sure," wrote another user.

Earlier, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a few photos of her Raksha Bandan celebrations with family on Instagram. This was her first Raksha Bandhan after her marriage with Vicky Jain. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the actress dropped some beautiful family pictures on social media and the photos went viral.

Meanwhile, the reports of Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain expecting their first child recently made headlines. It all started after Rakhi Sawant dropped a hint while talking to the paparazzi. “I hope that she (Ankita) gives the good news someday and I wonder why I am not getting the happiness I deserve," she had said.

During an interaction with News18 Showsha, when Rakhi was asked a secret about Ankita, she said, “She is going to be mommy, she is pregnant, Ankita Lokhande. (Paused) I have heard, I don’t know what the truth is."

