Ankita Lokhande Goes Out to Invite Friends for Wedding With Vicky Jain; Paps Tease Couple

Television actor Ankita Lokhande is soon going to get married to her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain. A few days ago, Ankita threw a bachelorette party for her girl-gang at a Mumbai restaurant, where her besties — Mrinalini Tyagi, Aparna Dixit and others — were present. A video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain has surfaced and is now going viral on social media. Rumour has it that the couple has already started distributing wedding invites.

Advertisement

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the video, the media photographer is seen asking the duo about their wedding, saying, “The wedding season is going on" in Bollywood. Upon hearing this question, Ankita Lokhande was seen laughing and moving ahead. At the same time, Vicky says, “It’s going to happen, wait and watch."

Ankita and Vicky’s wedding will be hosted over three days, starting on December 12 and ending on December 14. For their big day, the two have chosen a 5-star hotel in Mumbai. Ankita keeps sharing glimpses of her wedding preparations on Instagram.

On November 10, she shared pictures of her embroidered ‘Bride-to-Be’ sandals. Ankita and Vicky have been dating each other for a long time. Vicky has supported her in tough times, especially after the death of her ex-boyfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

The two always come to each other’s support when they face any trolling from naysayers. Right now, the duo is said to be in a happy phase and is busy with their wedding preparations.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.