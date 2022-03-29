Ankita Lokhande, Husband Vicky Jain Share Photo of Their New Residence

Television actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband — businessman Vicky Jain — have shared a glimpse of their new home in Mumbai. In the picture posted on Instagram, Ankita and Vicky Jain are standing on the balcony of their soon-to-be residence.

The balcony has a glass railing, giving an excellent view of the surrounding buildings. For the balcony, Ankita and Vicky have opted for a wooden floor.

Ankita donned a dark yellow ethnic dress with juttis and her hair was left loose in the photo. Vicky was dressed in a white shirt, beige pants, and white sneakers. The couple held hands and looked away from the camera for the photo. Ankita posed sideways while Vicky had his back to the camera.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ankita wrote, “Soon."

The comment section of the post has a series of congratulatory messages from fans as well as TV celebrities. Ashita Dhawan commented, “Yaayyyyyyy." Monalisa remarked, “Wowww … waiting for the grand party." Kashmera Shah wrote, “Can’t wait to come for the house warming." Mahhi Vij said, “Dono ka Sapna."

“Congratulations wishing u peace happiness love n togetherness. May your new home be your happy place Sukoon as we call it," commented a fan. Complimenting the couple, a fan remarked, “made for each other."

In a recent interview with ETimes, Vicky said, “We had bought a flat, and due to the pandemic, the necessary repairs, renovations, and other tasks could not be performed on time. We were unable to move into our new home since it got delayed and is currently pending."

Vicky jokingly said that he was still living at Ankita’s house as Ghar jamai. He said that he stays at Ankita’s residence whenever he visits Mumbai.

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in Mumbai on December 14, last year. The couple is currently participating in Star Plus’ reality show Smart Jodi.

