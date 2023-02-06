Ankita Lokhande rose to fame after she played the role of Archana in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. In the show, her chemistry with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Manav, was widely loved by all. Even though the show went off-air in October 2014, Manav and Archana are still remembered by all. In a recent interview, Ankita Lokhande also recalled how being Archana changed her life.

Ankita recalled how she and Sushant were mobbed by fans as they visited Lal Baug for Ganpati darshan and shared that she was thrilled to see fans screaming ‘Archana and Manav’.

“The love Archana got was unimaginable. I remember once all of us had gone to Lal Baug for Ganpati Darshan. The moment we reached, we were mobbed! People screamed, ‘Archana’ ‘Manav’. And when Archana & Manav were getting married, real invitations were sent to real people. Hundreds actually came; that’s how invested people were," the 38-years-old actress told Humans of Bombay.

Ankita also shared that she gave her ‘blood, sweat and tears’ to the Ektaa Kapoor’s show. “Pavitra Rishta ran for 6 years. I gave it my all; blood, sweat & tears. But it’s not always been a bed of roses–a few of my shows after it tanked. But I love the set, the camera & the lights so much, failure doesn’t bother me," she added.

Ankita further told the entertainment portal, “I feel special, you know. Through my art, I’ve become a part of conversations, a part of dinner-time meals; a part of people’s lives. Obviously, I get too & my god, the hate I get is massive."

Ankita Lokhande often remembers her Pavitra Rishta days. Last year, when she completed 13 years in the industry, she dropped a video on social media and shared pictures of receiving ‘Pavitra Rishta’ fridge magnets from fans.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Smart Jodi along with her husband Vicky Jain.

