Ankita Lokhande Responds On Being Asked When She’d Become Mom: ‘Main Khud Baby Hoon’

It was just a few weeks back that pictures of Ankita Lokhande, with husband Vicky Jain, from their Goa vacation went viral. The reason- many felt that Ankita might be pregnant with the couple’s first child and thought that a small baby bump was even visible. It was also sparked by the fact that Vicky had placed his hand below Ankita’s belly. However, those rumours were soon dismissed. Now, as she appeared as a special guest on the stage of DID Super Moms, she was directly asked when she would become a mom herself, to which she had a very interesting answer.

It was hostg Jay Bhanushali, who after a performance asked Ankita, “Bata bhi do kab super mom aap ban rahi hain (please tell us when are you becoming a super mom)." To this, the Pavitra Rishta actress had the best reply. She answered in baby voice, and said, “Abhi to main baby hoon, khud baby hoon (I myself am only a baby now)." Watch the video here:

Hearing this, actress Usha Nadkarni, who played her on-screen mother-in-law in Pavitra Rishta gestured her to come and sit on her lap.

In the same episode, Ankita and Usha were moved to tears when a contestant dedicated her performance to Sushant Singh Rajput. They performed on the song ‘Kitni Baatein’ from Lakshya. This overwhelmed them and they broke down to tears. Ankita, who had made debut with Sushant in Pavitra Rishta, and was also in a relationship with him for years, said, “Woh bohot close ek dost tha…sab kuch tha. Aur woh jaha bhi hai bohot khush hai I am sure. God bless him (He was a close friend, my everything. I am sure he is happy wherever he is)." Usha Nadkarni, who played Sushant’s character Manav’s mother on the show, cried inconsolably.

