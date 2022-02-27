Ankita Lokhande Says 'Pavitra Rishta Taught So Much' As She Talks About Her Evolution As An Actor

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame as Archana of the popular show Pavitra Rishta which premiered in 2009. It was also her television debut show. Her on-screen chemistry with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was widely loved. Since then, Ankita has come a long way. The actress also made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

In a recent interview, Ankita Lokhande talked about how she evolved as an actor over the years and mentioned that Pavitra Rishta taught her a lot. She mentioned how working for television helps an actor and added that if one can do television, he/she can do anything - be it films or OTT. “Pavitra Rishta has taught me so many things that I could go out and do different kinds of actors. Television teaches you so much itself. If you have done television you can do anything. That is what I feel…Film and OTT people have this thing in their mind that they get scripts before anything and I was a new actor before this I was not an actor… It’s not an easy job… I was never a good actor… You keep learning things," the actress said in a recent interview with IANS.

“So when I did Manikarnika after Pavitra Rishta I learned more things…It is a process of learning that can never stop," she added.

For the unversed, Pavitra Rishta premiered in 2009 with Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. The show ran for five years with over 1400 episodes. Currently, the second season of Pavitra Rishta is underway which stars Shaheer Sheikh as the made lead. The idea for Pavitra Rishta 2 was conceptualized after the shocking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

Last year, Ankita Lokhande celebrated 12 years of her television debut show Pavitra Rishta and remembered her late co-star Sushant. “Uske bina sab adhura hai. Archana ka bas vahi Manav tha…(Everything is incomplete without him. He was the only Manav for Archana)," she had said during an Instagram live session.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita Lokhande is currently seen in Smart Jodi along with her husband Vicky Jain. The show airs on Star Plus.

