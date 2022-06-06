Ankita Lokhande Says Vicky Jain Supported Her Despite Her Constantly Talking About Ex Sushant Singh Rajput

Lovebirds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have won Smart Jodi. After her victory in the show, the Pavitra Rishta star, in her interview with ETimes, opened up about the toughest phase in her life after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, and how her husband stood by her. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence.

During the interview, Ankita Lokhande revealed that Vicky Jain and SSR knew one another from before. But she said that they began dating in 2018 when a meeting led to them having a deep conversation. She says the relationship began from there. Ankita Lokhande said that Vicky Jain faced social media hatred after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput as people felt that the star would have survived if Ankita Lokhande was by his side.

Ankita Lokhande gave interviews to numerous TV channels as the demand for a CBI probe into the demise of Sushant Singh grew together. During her interviews, she revealed that he was never depressed when the couple was together from 2009 to 2016. She told ETimes, “It is not easy for a man to watch his to-be wife giving interviews on her ex-boyfriend on television and talking about her past. There were different stories emerging everyday and I was right there talking about Sushant all the time. Vicky comes from a very respectable family. I remember they called me and supported me saying, ‘Don’t worry, all will be well’." She said her parents also suffered along with Vicky Jain.

The actress also revealed that she thought had it been some other guy instead of Vicky, the person would have quit the relationship but Vicky Jain stayed by her side throughout. He told, “Do whatever you think is best for Sushant’ and that’s why I could do my best for Sushant."

During her interview with ETimes, Ankita shared that the couple faced constant trolling which made their life tough. She says it was confusing to talk about SSR as she was unsure if she was doing the right thing. As we know, details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s personal life was all over social media. A lot of Ankita Lokhande was in it too. She says if she was in place of Vicky Jain, she would not have been able to do it.

Ankita Lokhande said, “If I was in Vicky’s position, I would not have been able to see him talking about his past with a woman. I had taken a stand for Sushant and I could do that because Vicky was on my side."

At the time of his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty.

