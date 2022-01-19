Ankita Lokhande Shares 'Friends To Forever' Picture With Husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande, who married businessman Vicky Jain just a month ago, has posted a throwback photo with him on her Instagram account. The actress uploaded a photo of herself cuddling up with Vicky, as the pair smiled and pointed their fingers at each other. “From friends to forever… #anvikikahani," Ankita captioned the photo.

They celebrated Christmas, New Year’s, and festivals like Lohri and Makar Sankranti together for the first time after their marriage. Ankita has been sharing glimpses of the celebrations with her fans through social media.

In the throwback picture, they are all smiles as they pose for the camera in casual attire. While Vicky wore a printed yellow sleeveless T-shirt, Ankita carried a blue T-shirt and kept her hair loose.

Advertisement

The picture of Ankita with her husband, Vicky, shows that her relationship with him has grown stronger over the years.

The picture has garnered over 1 lakh likes and fans are showering their love on the couple and wishing them the best for future endeavours. “You both look lovely with each other," said an Instagram user, while another said, “May God bless the lovely couple."

Vicky and Ankita tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt Hotel. On their wedding day, they donned gorgeous outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. Ankita captioned a photo from the beautiful ceremony, “Love is patient, and but we’re not." Surprise! We’re now Mr. & Mrs. Jain (sic)."

It was a multiple-day affair, including mehendi, haldi, cocktails, and sangeet. The ceremony was attended by their families and friends from the film industry. The couple dated each other for two years before getting married.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.