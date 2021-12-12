Ankita Lokhande Smiles Wide at Mehndi Ceremony, Vicky Jain Teases Her | Watch

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her beau Vicky Jain in Mumbai. The couple’s wedding festivities have begun with the mehndi ceremony. Celebrity mehndi artist Veena Nagda was the one who put the henna on Ankita’s hands and the pictures of the bride-to-be are simply mesmerising.

Ankita is seen dressed in a pink outfit and Vicky in a pastel shade kurta pyjama. As Ankita puts henna on her hands, Vicky is seen dancing and teasing Ankita. The actress’ mother is also seen dancing at the pre-wedding functions.

Earlier, Ankita had also shared a pre-wedding video featuring groom-to-be Vicky.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a long time and are all set to marry at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt on December 14.

Earlier, Ankita threw a fun bachelorette party which saw popular faces like Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunal Thakur in attendance. In another ceremony, both Vicky and Ankita were seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire as part of pre-wedding celebrations, and the pictures of the function had gone viral back.

