Ankita Lokhande Targetted For Sharing Fun Video Within Hours of Lata Mangeshkar's Death

The video wherein Ankita was seen dancing to some music was shared just a few hours after Lata's death.
The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar were performed at Prabhu Kunj between 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: February 07, 2022, 13:44 IST

On February 6, Lata Mangeshkar passed away aged 92. Many celebrities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered condolences to the family of the departed soul. However, there was one celebrity who was caught in the crosshairs. Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande was trolled for sharing fun pictures immediately after Lata’s death. People were outraged over the alleged “insensitivity".

Ankita Lokhande, who got married in December to beau Vicky Jain, is basking in marital bliss. She keeps uploading videos of her husband and herself regularly on her Instagram account, and they garner thousands of likes and views. The video wherein Ankita was seen dancing to some music was shared just a few hours after Lata’s death.

This video left people enraged and they started targetting her, expressing disgust at her insensitivity and asking her to “have some shame" and “share condolences". The video shows Ankita dancing in the car with her husband Vicky.

The fact that Lokhande is a Maharashtrian seemed to have further angered netizens. One of the netizens asked her to show some mourning since Lata was from her state.

The last rites of Lata Mangeshkar were performed at Prabhu Kunj between 12.30 pm to 3 pm. In the evening, she was cremated at Shivaji Park.

first published: February 07, 2022, 13:36 IST