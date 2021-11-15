Ankita Lokhande's Bachelorette in Goa, Badshah to Perform at Her Wedding: Report

Popular television star Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain this December. As per the buzz in the industry, Ankita and Vicky have planned a three-day-long extravagant wedding starting December 12. Now, according to a new report, the actress likely to have a Bachelorette party in Goa.

Read: Ankita Lokhande Shares Dance Video With Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Co-star Abhidnya Bhave

A close friend of Ankita told Times Of India, “The marriage functions will be spread over three days from December 12 to December 14 and many celebrities will be performing at her marriage functions the list is being finalized and Badshah could be one of them. All the plans are in place and the invitations will be sent out shortly."

Ankita and Vicky have been together for several years. Ankita often shares loved-up pictures and videos with her boyfriend on Instagram. She recently shared a picture where she could be seen gazing at him. She captioned it, “Yeh vaada raha."

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Ankita Lokhande had even written an emotional note for Vicky Jain and thanked him for being there for her through thick and thin.

Sharing a photo of herself and Vicky, Ankita wrote, “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.